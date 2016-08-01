Hit play below to listen to our KUSC Out and About feature with KUSC’s Alan Chapman discussing Music 101 at the LA Phil.
 

 
 
KUSC’s Alan Chapman is well known throughout southern California as a preconcert speaker. He’s been a regular on the LA Philharmonic’s Upbeat Live series since it began, but for the last six seasons the Phil has given him an expanded role. Twice a year Alan has the stage of Disney Hall to himself for Music 101.


I was thrilled when my friends at the Phil first offered me an entire evening. And I immediately thought that I wanted it to be more than just a lecture with musical examples. At that point I had already been incorporating visuals into some of my presentations on music and this was a chance to do it on a larger scale. Building the slide shows for Music 101 became a very enjoyable activity. And if you’ve seen my posts on the KUSC Facebook page, you know that I have a bit of experience with Photoshop and that has served me well in creating and modifying images for Music 101.


In the early years, I offered more general explorations of musical subjects, but then I sharpened the focus. One presentation looked at composers’ sources of inspiration and how they turn those inspirations into music. One evening I showed how composers develop and transform their musical ideas, on another how they build musical forms.

And I should mention that all of these are directed at a general audience. There will be something for you if you know a lot about music, but no background is required. In fact, before I start each presentation, I ask for a show of hands from people who are visiting Disney Hall for the first time and I’m delighted that so many hands go up and also that there are people of all ages in the audience.

If you’d like to experience Music 101 first hand, the next one is Wednesday, March 28th at Disney Hall.

I’ll be talking about the art of orchestration, how composers paint with the colors of the orchestra. Tickets are only $5 and you can join me afterward for a reception with complimentary coffee.

I’d love to see you there.

Alan Chapman’s next Music 101 presentation, The Art of Orchestration, is Wednesday, March 28, 7:30pm, at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Tickets are available at laphil.com.

Alan Chapman, in addition to his weekday morning program, is also the host and producer of two weekend programs: Modern Times and A Musical Offering.

After receiving his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he earned a Ph.D. in music theory from Yale University. He is currently a member of the music theory faculty of the Colburn Conservatory. He was a longtime member of the music faculty at Occidental College and has also been a visiting professor at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. His analytical work has appeared in the Journal of Music Theory and in The New Orpheus: Essays on Kurt Weill, winner of the Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing on music.

Well known as a pre-concert lecturer, Alan has been a regular speaker on the L.A. Philharmonic's "Upbeat Live" series since its inception in 1984. He also works closely with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Pacific Symphony. His lectures have been presented by virtually every major performing organization in southern California. He has been heard globally as programmer and host of the inflight classical channel on Delta Airlines.

Alan is also active as a composer/lyricist. His songs have been performed and recorded by many artists around the world and have been honored by ASCAP, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. His children's opera Les Moose: The Operatic Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle was commissioned by LA Opera for its 1997-98 season. Alan frequently appears in cabaret evenings with his wife, soprano Karen Benjamin. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2000 and performed at Lincoln Center in 2006. Their recent CD, Que Será, Será: The Songs of Livingston and Evans, features the late Ray Evans telling the stories behind such beloved songs as "Mona Lisa" and "Silver Bells."