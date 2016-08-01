

Hit play below to listen to our KUSC Out and About feature with KUSC’s Alan Chapman discussing Music 101 at the LA Phil.



https://www.kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/OA-Chapman-Music-101-March-26.mp3





KUSC’s Alan Chapman is well known throughout southern California as a preconcert speaker. He’s been a regular on the LA Philharmonic’s Upbeat Live series since it began, but for the last six seasons the Phil has given him an expanded role. Twice a year Alan has the stage of Disney Hall to himself for Music 101.



I was thrilled when my friends at the Phil first offered me an entire evening. And I immediately thought that I wanted it to be more than just a lecture with musical examples. At that point I had already been incorporating visuals into some of my presentations on music and this was a chance to do it on a larger scale. Building the slide shows for Music 101 became a very enjoyable activity. And if you’ve seen my posts on the KUSC Facebook page, you know that I have a bit of experience with Photoshop and that has served me well in creating and modifying images for Music 101.



In the early years, I offered more general explorations of musical subjects, but then I sharpened the focus. One presentation looked at composers’ sources of inspiration and how they turn those inspirations into music. One evening I showed how composers develop and transform their musical ideas, on another how they build musical forms.

And I should mention that all of these are directed at a general audience. There will be something for you if you know a lot about music, but no background is required. In fact, before I start each presentation, I ask for a show of hands from people who are visiting Disney Hall for the first time and I’m delighted that so many hands go up and also that there are people of all ages in the audience.

If you’d like to experience Music 101 first hand, the next one is Wednesday, March 28th at Disney Hall.

I’ll be talking about the art of orchestration, how composers paint with the colors of the orchestra. Tickets are only $5 and you can join me afterward for a reception with complimentary coffee.

I’d love to see you there.

Alan Chapman’s next Music 101 presentation, The Art of Orchestration, is Wednesday, March 28, 7:30pm, at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Tickets are available at laphil.com.

