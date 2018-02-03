James Newton Howard Conducting | Photos by Paul Sanders

Hit play below to listen to our extended Music for Moving Pictures interview featuring James Newton Howard discussing his score to Red Sparrow with Tim Greiving.



https://www.kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/JNH-podcast-mixdown.mp3





Welcome to the first episode of a new podcast, Music for Moving Pictures. Your nerdy host, Tim Greiving, will sit down with the composers who write for films and peel apart the musical craft and psychology and storytelling skills that go into what they do—and illustrate it with lots of great music. I hope you join me, as we study the modern court composers of Hollywood.

James Newton Howard has been scoring films in Hollywood since 1985—but he got there in a roundabout way. He grew up in L.A., and studied the piano since he was a child. Classical music ran in the family—his grandmother had been a concertmaster for the Pittsburgh Symphony—and he continued his piano studies through high school and then into USC… but he dropped out of college almost immediately, and dove headfirst into rock ‘n’ roll. In 1975, he got the call of a lifetime when one of the hottest artists on the planet—Elton John—asked him to join the band. He toured and recorded with John for several years, playing keyboard and writing orchestral arrangements.

That skill grew, and after Howard left John’s band it morphed quite naturally into scoring movies. His early scores include Pretty Woman, Major League, and My Girl. He earned his first Oscar nomination for The Prince of Tides in 1991, but he really cemented himself as a top-tier film composer two years later with The Fugitive—an amped-up, melodic action score anchored to a melancholy theme for Harrison Ford’s innocent man on the run. It earned him another Oscar nomination, and his career exploded.

Since then, Howard has scored hit comedies like Junior and Dave, epic westerns like Wyatt Earp, and thrillers like Collateral. He’s scored animated movies for Disney, the Peter Jackson remake of King Kong, and he co-wrote the scores for Batman Begins and The Dark Knight with Hans Zimmer. One of his richest collaborations has been with director M. Night Shyamalan. He brought lyrical, emotional tension and rapturous climaxes to the twist endings of The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, and The Village.



Another director who loves working with Howard is Francis Lawrence. The former music video director first hired Howard in 2007 for the Will Smith post-apocalypse movie I Am Legend. They re-teamed for the Reese Witherspoon circus romance, Water for Elephants, and then they truly took off together with three of the four Hunger Games films.

Now Howard has risen to a new challenge with Lawrence, for the R-rated spy thriller, Red Sparrow. The other Hunger Games Lawrence, Jennifer, plays Dominika—a Russian ballerina who suffers a career-ending injury and is forced into the brutal, paranoid world of spies skilled in the art of seduction. It’s Howard’s most classical, balletic score yet—with another one of his grand, stunning finales—and it’s proof that he still has plenty of surprises up his sleeve.

Red Sparrow, starring Jennifer Lawrence, is in theaters now. The score by James Newton Howard is available on Sony Classical. A new episode of Music for Moving Pictures will debut here the first week of each month.

