Composers Ilan Eshkeri and Daniel Pemberton, center, on stage at the Rudolfinum in Prague | Photo by Pavel Král

Hit play below to listen to our extended Music for Moving Pictures feature on Film Music Prague.



https://www.kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Film-Music-Prague-mixdown.mp3





Did you know that there are about a dozen festivals all over Europe that celebrate film music? Spain, Vienna, Krakow, Croatia, Ghent. Thousands of people flock to hear concerts of movie music, and to meet film composers from different countries—but often especially from Hollywood.

Film Music Prague, now in its seventh year, was the brainchild of Nikola Bojcev—a fellow film score aficionado who, by day, is an editor at the Czech Republic’s major national public radio company.



Nikola Bojcev, founder of Film Music Prague, addresses the crowd at the Rufolfinum

At this year’s festival, two rising composers showed up and brought some star power. Ilan Eshkeri—composer for films like Stardust, Still Alice, and Shaun the Sheep—came and spoke in two different panel discussions during the day… one of which I moderated.

Tim Greiving moderates a panel with composers Roman Kariolou and Ilan Eshkeri | Photo by Pavel Král

The other big name who showed up was Daniel Pemberton, whose star is on the rise with recent scores like Steve Jobs for director Danny Boyle, All the Money in the World for Ridley Scott, and Aaron Sorkin’s film Molly’s Game. Both Pemberton and Eshkeri had pieces on the final night’s program, which was built around the theme of films based on true stories. The first three nights’ concerts took place at a new venue on the outskirts of Prague, built inside an old industrial building. On the final night, we moved downtown to the historic Rudolfinum—built in 1885, and the home of the Dvorak Concert Hall where Dvorak himself conducted the very first concert.

Tim Greiving interviews composer Daniel Pemberton outside the historic Rudolfino | Photo by Chandler Poling