

There’s a new Star Wars movie out about young Han Solo. The actor who plays the famous smuggler, Alden Ehrenreich, had some enormous shoes to fill… playing the part that Harrison Ford made iconic. But there was another colossal pair of shoes to fill: the ones belonging to John Williams.

John Powell is no newbie to film scoring. He’s a classically-trained violinist who got his start in movies as a programmer for other composers in the early ’90s, then made a name for himself bringing a distinct new style of action scoring to the Jason Bourne movies, and delightful, Carl Stalling-esque music for animated films like Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon. When he was invited to score Solo, he knew upfront that John Williams was writing a new theme for Han Solo—something he’d never done before—and that the score had to live naturally inside the musical universe Williams has created over the past four decades. Powell said it was like walking through a minefield… wearing clown shoes.

Tim spoke to John Powell at length about his origin story and life as a film composer… and of course they talked more about Star Wars.