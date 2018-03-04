Hit play below to listen to our KUSC Out and About preview of KUSC Kids Discovery Day.
 

 
 

This Sunday, April 8th, it’s Mozart among the mammoths: the second annual KUSC Kids Discovery Day at the Natural History Museum of LA County.

The whole family is invited to this children’s music festival in one of LA’s architectural treasures, the 105 year old Natural History Museum. Fauré among the fossils may seem an odd mix, but art and music are actually part of the building’s DNA. Museum President Dr. Lori Bettison Varga tells KUSC the original name for the Exposition Park institution was the Museum of History, Science and Art.

Kiara Brown, who heads Community Engagement for the Museum remembers even when KUSC first knocked on her door last year, it was music to her ears.


Activities at Discovery Day include an LA Phil instrument petting zoo, a musical puppet show, and opera-inspired arts and crafts and a live KUSC broadcast. Plus live music from members of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Street Symphony Mariachi, LA Opera, the USC Thornton School, and more. The second annual KUSC Kids Discovery Day at the Natural History museum takes place this Sunday 10am to 3pm.

Children are free, adults get a $3 discount at this Sunday’s KUSC Kids Discovery Day. For details and a link to avoid the lines and reserve your tickets, click here.

