

Nearly 40 museums are offering free admission this Sunday as part of a SoCal Museums Free for All.

In the Los Angeles area, you can visit the bigger institutions like LACMA, MOCA, the Autry and the Natural History Museum. Or check out more intimate museums like the Pasadena Museum of California Art, the Fowler Museum at UCLA, the Craft and Folk Art Museum, or La Plaza de Cultura y Artes.

Visit dinosaurs and more at LA’s Natural History Museum

If you’re looking for a kid-friendly experience, the Zimmer Children’s Museum and Kidspace Children’s Museum are free on Sunday.

Explore the stunning landscape and sculptures of Sunnylands Center & Garden in Rancho Mirage

For desert dwellers, the Palm Springs Art Museum and Sunnylands Center & Garden are participating in the Free for All. So is the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the University Museum at CSU Long Beach, the Riverside Art Museum or the Pomona College Museum of Art.

Discover a diverse array of exhibitions at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art

And that’s just a start. To see all the museums offering free admission this Sunday, click here.

