

Soprano Patricia Racette is back in Southern California after her lauded turn in LA Opera’s Salome last February. This time, she’s with Long Beach Opera appearing in the politically-charged The Consul by Gian Carlo Menotti — performances are this weekend and next. Racette plays a woman fighting a tyrannical bureaucracy to get visas for her persecuted family. KUSC’s John Van Driel spoke with Racette about what attracted her to The Consul and about the other creative challenges she’s been tackling.

Hit play below to listen to our KUSC Out and About feature with soprano Patricia Racette.

https://www.kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Patricia-Raccette-with-JVD-BONUS-for-pod-1.mp3





