

Summer is in full swing in Southern California with incredible events all across the Southland. Below are some hot tips for this hot weather.



The Bowers Museum | The World Premiere of African Twilight: Vanishing Rituals & Ceremonies | Now through January 6, 2019

The exhibition shows the photos of renowned photographers and explorers Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher. It celebrates Africa’s cultural heritage with more than 60 amazing photographs, 9 videos in some of the least accessible corners of the African continent and shows a vanishing cultural landscape. It has unique initiation ceremonies, courtship rituals, the splendor of power in Royal Kingdons and many more. Click here for more.



Theatre @ The Wallis | Hershey Felder: Beethoven | July 27–August 12

This extraordinary one-man musical brings Beethoven to life through the eyes of the Viennese doctor who spent his boyhood at the Maestro’s side. The text is by Hershey Felder and features some of Beethoven’s greatest compositions including the “ Emperor Concerto” to the 5th and 9th Symphonies, Moonlight Sonata, and Pathetique Sonata. Directed by Joel Zwickau. Click here to learn more.



Hauser & Wirth | Five Summer Shows | Now through September 23

The exhibitions are by Mary Heilmann, Larry Bell, Jack Whitten, Don McCullin, and Celia Forner. Click to learn more.

The Music Center | Moves After Dark | July 24, 25, 31 and August 1 at 8:30pm

Site specific dance performances in unexpected spaces around The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall. The companies include Strange and Elegant Dance with Artistic Director Holly Rothschild; Clairobscur Dance with Artistic Director Laurie Sefton; and Mixed eMotion Theatrix with Artistic Director Janet Roston. They are all Los Angeles based dance companies led by female artistic directors. This is a chance to have no boundaries placed between dancers and audiences. You will see them up close and personal. Click to learn more.

Photo by Carole Litwin

The Ahmanson Theatre at the Music Center | Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times Of The Temptations | August 21-September 30, 2018

This new musical produced by Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce, from the book written by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo takes The Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Temptations’ music and moves are woven into our history. The musical features legendary songs including “My Girl”, “Just My Imagination” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone”. This musical was the highest grossing production in the 50 year history of the Berkeley Repertory Theatre and we get to see it on it’s way to Broadway. Click to learn more.

Photo by David Sims/Trunk Archive

The J. Paul Getty Museum | Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography, 1911-2011 | Now through October 21, 2018

There are more than 160 fashion photographs and a selection of costumes, illustrations, magazine covers, videos and advertisements. These examples of fantasy and beauty were long overlooked. Timothy Potts director of the J. Paul Getty Museum said, “once overlooked by collectors and museums because of it’s commercial origins, fashion photography is now recognized as having produced some of the most creative work of the twentieth century.” Paul Martineau, associate curator of photographs at the Getty and curator of the exhibition, said, “I continue to be intrigued by the ability of some fashion photographs to transcend their commercial function to be considered true works of fine art. Click to learn more.

Another example of fashion photography in our city is the gift FIDM has received of Capturing the Catwalk; Runway Photography from the Michel Arnaud Archive. Mr. Arnaud has donated his photography from the 1970s-1990s from Harpers Bazaar and British Vogue. The archive consists of over 200,000 color photographs.