Westside Ballet Company presents their 45th annual production of Tchaikovsky’s beloved “Nutcracker” | All photos courtesy of Westside Ballet Company

Hit play below to listen to our KUSC Out and About podcast extra with Westside Ballet Artistic Director Martine Harley.

https://www.kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Westside-Ballet-Nutcracker-.mp3





The curtain is about to open on Westside Ballet Company’s 45th annual Nutcracker production. Clara and her Prince will take the stage (alongside a live orchestra) on November 25th, with performances through December 2nd at the Broad Stage at Santa Monica College.

Joy Womack stars as the Sugar Plum Fairy

Joy Womack—the first American to dance under contract with the Bolshoi Ballet Company—will perform the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and all your Nutcracker favorites will be there, from Mother Ginger to Arabian Coffee.

Westside Ballet Artistic Director Martine Harley

Westside Ballet Artistic Director Martine Harley stopped by KUSC to talk about the founding of the company 50 years ago and why it’s such a special treat to have Womack back in Santa Monica. Listen to the conversation by hitting play on the audio player at top of this blog post.

Leave a Comment