

A scene from Verdi’s “La Traviata” | Orthorhombic / CC BY

Voting is open for our first ever Classical California Ultimate Playlist, and since we know many of our listeners’ favorite pieces of music come from the opera stage, so our resident opera expert, Jennifer Miller, put together this opera favorite playlist to inspire your voting. If you think any of these masterpieces should be on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist click here to vote or let us know in the comments below.

Ah! je ris de me voir si belle (The Jewel Song)

Charles Gounod: Faust

A sparkling moment for heroine Marguerite which gives her an opportunity to vocally show off while not taking herself too seriously.

Au fond du temple saint

Georges Bizet: The Pearl Fishers

Two best friends vow their bond is more important than that of the woman they both love, even though she has still captured their hearts.

Es gibt ein Reich

Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos

High drama and rich singing that leaves you speechless until the last note.

Di provenza il mar

Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata

It’s easy to be disappointed with Germont in this moment, but how can you with an aria this beautiful.

Ah! Mes amis, quel jour fete!

Gaetano Donizetti: La fille du regiment

A joyous, acrobatic aria that was delivered with such finesse and exuberance by Javier Camarena at the Met that it demanded a rare encore. A moment of musical magic and triumph. And here it is!

