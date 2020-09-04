Voting is open for our first ever Classical California Ultimate Playlist, and since we know many of our listeners are passionate about new music, Alan Chapman, host of KUSC’s Modern Times, put together this playlist to inspire your voting. If you think any of these pieces should be on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist click here to vote or let us know in the comments below.
Ruth Crawford: Preludes (1924-1928)
The Preludes are a compelling example of Crawford’s stature as an ultra-modernist composer who defied the stereotype of women composers.
Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)
Spiegel im Spiegel (Mirror in the Mirror) by the “mystic minimalist” Arvo Pärt is one of the early works in his “tintinnabular” style, a style inspired by the ringing of bells. The music is spare, but it has profound emotional power.
Tan Dun: Bitter Love from Peony Pavilion (1998)
Bitter Love is a collection of wonderfully lyrical and exotically orchestrated songs from Tan Dun’s opera based on a Chinese play from 400 years earlier.
Osvaldo Golijov: St. Mark Passion (2000)
In a piece commissioned for the Bach year of 2000, Argentine composer Golijov infuses the Passion story with Latin American rhythm to create a work that’s been called the first masterpiece of the new millennium.
Jennifer Higdon: Violin Concerto (2009)
Higdon is one of my favorite contemporary American composers, a true natural who, despite a late start in music, won the Pulitzer Prize for her Violin Concerto, a tour de force written for Hilary Hahn.
Alan Chapman, in addition to his weekday morning program, is also the host and producer of two weekend programs: Modern Times and A Musical Offering.
After receiving his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he earned a Ph.D. in music theory from Yale University. He is currently a member of the music theory faculty of the Colburn Conservatory. He was a longtime member of the music faculty at Occidental College and has also been a visiting professor at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. His analytical work has appeared in the Journal of Music Theory and in The New Orpheus: Essays on Kurt Weill, winner of the Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing on music.
Well known as a pre-concert lecturer, Alan has been a regular speaker on the L.A. Philharmonic's "Upbeat Live" series since its inception in 1984. He also works closely with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Pacific Symphony. His lectures have been presented by virtually every major performing organization in southern California. He has been heard globally as programmer and host of the inflight classical channel on Delta Airlines.
Alan is also active as a composer/lyricist. His songs have been performed and recorded by many artists around the world and have been honored by ASCAP, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. His children's opera Les Moose: The Operatic Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle was commissioned by LA Opera for its 1997-98 season. Alan frequently appears in cabaret evenings with his wife, soprano Karen Benjamin. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2000 and performed at Lincoln Center in 2006. Their recent CD, Que Será, Será: The Songs of Livingston and Evans, features the late Ray Evans telling the stories behind such beloved songs as "Mona Lisa" and "Silver Bells."