Lara Downes and Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell talk about the Sisterhood – the connections that women performers (and especially Black women) make, as mentors, friends, and creative matchmakers, to help Amplify each other’s voices. They say the momentum has been building as new audiences are discovering and re-discovering music and artists that don’t conform to traditional expectations. Russell was part of the sold-out Joni Mitchell concert this past summer, playing and singing with Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, Sara McLachlin and others. Her new record is The Returner.
Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 75 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.
