Lara Downes and Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell talk about the Sisterhood – the connections that women performers (and especially Black women) make, as mentors, friends, and creative matchmakers, to help Amplify each other’s voices. They say the momentum has been building as new audiences are discovering and re-discovering music and artists that don’t conform to traditional expectations. Russell was part of the sold-out Joni Mitchell concert this past summer, playing and singing with Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, Sara McLachlin and others. Her new record is The Returner.