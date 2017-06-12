KUSC President Brenda Barnes at KUSC’s Kids Discovery Day

After 20 incredibly rewarding years as President of KUSC, I am retiring at the end of December. To say it was a difficult and heart-wrenching decision is an understatement. Leaving a talented staff of colleagues and friends, leaving an organization we have built together into the largest classical station in the country, and leaving amazing supporters who have been there for us every step of the way is one of the most difficult things I have ever had to do.

However, leaving an organization at the right time is important. KUSC has truly never been stronger, and the time is right for a talented new leader to take the baton for the next 20 years of success and growth. When I came to KUSC it was a job no one wanted. It is now a job everyone in classical radio and the arts will want. I look forward to welcoming new leadership and watching the organization continue to soar.

Thank you so much for supporting the station and for your unwavering support in good and bad economic times, and for connecting via phone, email, and letter to help us do a better job. Serving you and all of Southern California has been an honor and a privilege.

While this is the last time I will have the opportunity to say thank you as President of KUSC I will never stop being grateful for all you have done for the station in the past 20 years and all that you will do going forward. Thank you for allowing me to serve you for two unforgettable decades.

