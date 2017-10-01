Try to identify these frightening tunes when they’re played back to front! You can find the answers below. Have fun!


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
What did you think? Too easy? Too hard? Any suggestions for pieces to add? Let us know in the comments below!

The answers are listed below (click and drag over them to reveal the titles).

  1. Grieg – In the Hall of the Mountain King
  2. Mozart – Don Giovani
  3. Bernard Hermann – Psycho
  4. Wagner – Ride of the Valkyries
  5. Grieg – March of the Trolls
  6. Bach – Toccata and Fugue in D minor
  7. Saint-Saëns – Danse Macabre
  8. Mussorgsky – Night on Bald Mountain
  9. John Williams – “The Imperial March” from Star Wars

 

