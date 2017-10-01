Try to identify these frightening tunes when they’re played back to front! You can find the answers below. Have fun!
http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/HoMK.mp3
http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/don-giovanni-rev.mp3
http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/psycho-rev.mp3
http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/valkyries-rev.mp3
http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/MarchOfTrollsrev.mp3
http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/BTF.mp3
http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/DanseMacabrerev.mp3
http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/NiteBaldMountainrev.mp3
http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/SWIM.mp3
What did you think? Too easy? Too hard? Any suggestions for pieces to add? Let us know in the comments below!
The answers are listed below (click and drag over them to reveal the titles).
Grieg – In the Hall of the Mountain King
Mozart – Don Giovani
Bernard Hermann – Psycho
Wagner – Ride of the Valkyries
Grieg – March of the Trolls
Bach – Toccata and Fugue in D minor
Saint-Saëns – Danse Macabre
Mussorgsky – Night on Bald Mountain
John Williams – “The Imperial March” from Star Wars
KUSC Staff
Once a small student-run station broadcasting
from the University of Southern California
campus, KUSC is now the largest and most
listened to public radio and non-profit classical
music station in the United States.