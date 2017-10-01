

Try to identify these frightening tunes when they’re played back to front! You can find the answers below. Have fun!

http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/HoMK.mp3



http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/don-giovanni-rev.mp3



http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/psycho-rev.mp3



http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/valkyries-rev.mp3



http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/MarchOfTrollsrev.mp3



http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/BTF.mp3



http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/DanseMacabrerev.mp3



http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/NiteBaldMountainrev.mp3



http://kdfcinteractive.org/audio/halloween/SWIM.mp3





What did you think? Too easy? Too hard? Any suggestions for pieces to add? Let us know in the comments below!

The answers are listed below (click and drag over them to reveal the titles).

Grieg – In the Hall of the Mountain King Mozart – Don Giovani Bernard Hermann – Psycho Wagner – Ride of the Valkyries Grieg – March of the Trolls Bach – Toccata and Fugue in D minor Saint-Saëns – Danse Macabre Mussorgsky – Night on Bald Mountain John Williams – “The Imperial March” from Star Wars

