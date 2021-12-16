

The thousand-year-old tradition of caroling has celebrated everything from Winter Solistace to Christmastime and to this day, you can count on carolers singing on streets during the holidays, bringing good tidings to you and your kin, all across the US. Here is a list of renowned caroling groups and events in the Los Angeles area to get you into the Christmas spirit.

The Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers

Located in Burbank, this group of carolers will travel up to 100 miles to sing for your Christmas extravaganza. For over 25 years, The Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers have dressed in costumes from Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol to spread joy at various venues. These carolers spread holiday cheers to whoever will listen, from restaurants to private events.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Holiday Sing-Along at Walt Disney Concert Hall

On December 18th, join the LA Phil for their annual sing-along. Offered at two different time slots, the LA Phil brings joy to the whole community through Christmas classics. Please note: the audience will not be allowed to sing along this holiday season due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Carols on the Plaza

On December 20th, conductors Grant Gershon and Jenny Wong deck the halls with this free outdoor event on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center. Between the lights and the carols, there is no better way to get into the holiday spirit!

The Goode Time Carolers

The Disney-owned Goode Time Carolers come dressed in Victorian Era costume to sing carols for you at any location within a 100-mile radius of the Los Angeles area. This group includes a string quartet, Santa, and Scrooge, bringing traditional characters at your doorstep for an affordable price.