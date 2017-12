Photo by Nino Munoz

You loved (hated?) him in Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained, two roles that earned Christoph Waltz Academy Awards. Now Vienna-born-and-bred Waltz (is that a great Viennese name or what?) is directing a new production of Verdi’s Falstaff in Belgium. This is not Waltz’ first go at directing opera, (his last outing was met with mixed reviews), and the actor maintains that there’s a natural connection between film and opera. Read all about it.

