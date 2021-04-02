

Movie Music fans, we built a new online stream just for you! Introducing the Classical California Movie Music Playlist now streaming live on kusc.org and our free Apple and Android apps. We’re celebrating with a series of blogs plus quizes, trivia, and more on Instagram. Enjoy!

One of the most popular tourist attractions LA has to offer: the Hollywood Walk-of-Fame. The 15 blocks down Hollywood Boulevard glisten with the stars of yesterday and today, giving fans a chance to stand in the presence of their favorite entertainers. For your next trip to Hollywood and Highland, we made a list of composers who have earned their star on the Walk-of-Fame and directions on where to find them.

Leonard Bernstein

6200 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood CA 90028

Leonard Bernstein is considered one of the most talented musicians in American history. Remembered prominently for his work as a conductor, he was also a pianist, music educator, humanitarian, and a gifted composer, writing music for orchestra, chamber ensemble, opera, ballet, and most notably for film and theater. His score for 1954’s On the Waterfront starring Marlon Brando earned him an Academy Award nomination, but it was his musicals – Wonderful Town, Candide, and West Side Story – that made him an icon.

Watch the prologue from the film version of West Side Story and a performance of Somewhere sung here by Nadine Sierra.





Ennio Morricone

7065 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

With over 400 works for film and television, Ennio Morricone is considered one of the most prolific film composers of all time. The Italian composer gained international fame for scoring Westerns, with his main theme for The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly considered one of the most recognizable pieces in film history. He received his first Oscar nomination in 1979 for the score to Days in Heaven, but wouldn’t receive his first Academy Award until 2016 for scoring Quentin Tarantino’s Revisionist Western, The Hateful Eight. Morricone has also written a number of pieces that tug at that heart strings, including the theme from 1988’s Cinema Paradiso.

Watch here as he conducts the piece at San Marcos square in Venice.

Ignacy Jan Paderewski

6284 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Ignacy Jan Paderewski may not be as recognizable as the other composers on the Hollywood Walk-of-Fame, but he’s certainly influential. The Polish pianist and composer was also a prominent voice for Polish independence during World War I. In 1919, Paderewski was appointed the new nation’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and signed the Treaty of Versailles, officially ending the war and recognizing an independent Poland. He returned to music after less than a year in office, touring as a pianist and leaving a legacy of over 70 orchestral, instrumental, and vocal works.

Watch him perform his Minuet in G in the 1937 film Moonlight Sonata.

Alfred Newman

1708 Vine St Los Angeles, CA 90028

One of the first to compose original music during Hollywood’s Golden Age, Alfred Newman is considered one of the “three godfathers of film music” along with Max Steiner and Dimitri Tiomkin. He’s also one of the most prolific and successful film composers, scoring for over 200 films and winning nine Academy Awards out of 45 nominations. And if that’s not enough, he’s part of a large and gifted musical family – Lionel, Emil, Thomas, David, and Randy – with over 90 Oscar nominations combined, all for Film Scoring, Arrangement, or Original Song. Although his scores include music for the films Airport, The King and I, The Diary of Anne Frank, and How the West Was Won, he might be best known today for writing the fanfare for 20th Century Fox.

Watch this performance of the fanfare and the Main Theme from How the West Was Won.





Jerry Goldsmith

6752 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

A native of Los Angeles, Jerry Goldsmith remains one of the most respected composers of film music. With a career that spanned over five decades, he wrote music for some of our favorite films including Alien, Poltergeist, The Omen, Star Trek: Voyager, not to mention that his scores for Chinatown and Planet of the Apes were listed as two of the top 25 film scores of all time by the American Film Institute. Like Alfred Newman, he composed an iconic fanfare for Universal Pictures that we’re sure you’ll recognize.

Hans Zimmer

6908 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028

Composer Hans Zimmer has come a long way since his time on the new wave band The Buggles. And in a sense, video did kill this radio star as he transitioned from pop musician to one of the most sought-after film composers. His works include some of the biggest blockbusters of the last few decades – Dunkirk, Inception, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and The Lion King for which he won the Academy-Award for Best Original Score.

Watch this incredible performance from his Oscar-nominated score for the film Gladiator.

Max Steiner

1559 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Max Steiner’s importance to film music is unparalleled. As one of the first composers to write original music for film, he’s referred to as “the father of film music.” His over 300 scores include Casablanca, The Informer, Gone with the Wind, and 1933’s King Kong, the latter two considered two of the top 25 scores ever.

One of his three Academy-Awards comes from this beautiful score to 1942’s Now, Voyager starring Bette Davis.

Elmer Bernstein

7083 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028

Elmer Bernstein was a musical prodigy whose dreams of being a concert hall pianist and composer ended when he enlisted in the Army during World War II. He was, however, able to find a new skill while in the service: composing music for propaganda films for the Army Air Force. What came out of that was a film music career spanning more than five decades and including critically-acclaimed films like To Kill a Mockingbird, The Ten Commandments, and The Magnificent Seven, to comedies like Ghostbusters, Airplane!, and Animal House.

Watch this performance of the iconic theme from The Magnificent Seven conducted by the composer – who surprisingly does not yet have a star on the Walk-of-Fame – John Williams.

And that’s just the start! Stay tuned for Part 2!