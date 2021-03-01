Movie Music fans, we built a new online stream just for you! Introducing the Classical California Movie Music Playlist now streaming live on kusc.org and our free Apple and Android apps. We’re celebrating with quizes, trivia, and more on Instagram. We’re also celebrating with a playlist of your favorite 16 favorite pieces from the movies, as voted by you for the first-ever Classical California Ultimate Playlist. Enjoy!

Our first entry on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist…
Coming in at #198, John Williams’ Raiders of the Lost Ark

#190. John Williams’ Jurassic Park

#184. Leonard Bernstein’ West Side Story

#140. John Barry’s Out of Africa

#132. Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso

#126. Bernard Hermann’s Psycho

#112. John Williams’ Harry Potter

#101. John Williams’ Jaws

#90. Rachel Portman’s Chocolat

#85. Terence Blanchard’s Da 5 Bloods

#78. John Williams’ Schindler’s List

#43. Howard Shore’s Lord of the Rings


#38. Ennio Morricone’s The Mission

#34. Jerry Goldsmith’s Star Trek

#27. Yann Tiersen’s Amelie


Without further ado, #14 on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist: John Williams’ Star Wars

Hungry for more movie music? Now you can stream the Classical California Movie Music Playlist.

