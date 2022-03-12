We’re also celebrating with a playlist of your favorite 21 favorite pieces from the movies, as voted by you for 2021 Classical California Ultimate Playlist. Enjoy!
Our first entry on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist…
Coming in at #232, Elmer Bernstein’s The Magnificent Seven
204. John Williams’s Raiders of the Lost Ark
188. John Williams’s E.T.
177. Yann Tiersen’s Amelie
173. Mica Levi’s Jackie
109. Michael Giacchino’s Up
104. John Williams;s Schindler’s List
99. John Williams’s Harry Potter
97. Joe Hisaishi’s Spirited Away
94. Howard Shore’s Lord of the Rings
92. Jerry Goldsmith’s Star Trek
81. Tan Dun’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
66. Rachel Portman’s Chocolat
63. Bernard Hermann’s Vertigo
61. Ennio Morricone’s Cinema Paradiso
52. Joe Hisaishi’s Howl’s Moving Castle
51. Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story
46. John Williams’s Jurassic Park
43. John Barry’s Out of Africa
31. Ennio Morricone’s The Mission
Without further ado, #25 on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist: John Williams’ Star Wars
