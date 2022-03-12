We’re also celebrating with a playlist of your favorite 21 favorite pieces from the movies, as voted by you for 2021 Classical California Ultimate Playlist. Enjoy!

Our first entry on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist…
Coming in at #232, Elmer Bernstein’s The Magnificent Seven

204. John Williams’s Raiders of the Lost Ark

188. John Williams’s E.T.

177. Yann Tiersen’s Amelie


173. Mica Levi’s Jackie

109. Michael Giacchino’s Up

104. John Williams;s Schindler’s List

99. John Williams’s Harry Potter

97. Joe Hisaishi’s Spirited Away

94. Howard Shore’s Lord of the Rings


92. Jerry Goldsmith’s Star Trek

81. Tan Dun’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

66. Rachel Portman’s Chocolat

63. Bernard Hermann’s Vertigo

61. Ennio Morricone’s Cinema Paradiso

52. Joe Hisaishi’s Howl’s Moving Castle

51. Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story

46. John Williams’s Jurassic Park

43. John Barry’s Out of Africa

31. Ennio Morricone’s The Mission

Without further ado, #25 on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist: John Williams’ Star Wars

