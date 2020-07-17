Classical California Summer: A Playlist for Driving Along the Coast with the Top Down
Posted by Alan Chapman · 7/17/2020 12:00:33 AM
KUSC is here to help you get the most out of your Classical California Summer. So we asked our hosts to recommend music for some iconic California summer experiences. Whether you’re driving along the coast in real life or in your imagination, these picks from Alan will make for the perfect soundtrack.
George Frideric Handel: Water Music
If it works for cruising on the Thames, it will work for cruising on the 101.
Aaron Copland: Hoedown from Rodeo
A wonderful uptempo piece to listen to as you harness your horsepower on an open stretch of highway.
Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings
For those times when you ease off the gas pedal and really take in the scenery.
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite
A piquant pick-me-up as you proceed on the pavement.
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne
Your cool down music when you’re getting close to your destination.
Alan Chapman, in addition to his weekday morning program, is also the host and producer of two weekend programs: Modern Times and A Musical Offering.
After receiving his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he earned a Ph.D. in music theory from Yale University. He is currently a member of the music theory faculty of the Colburn Conservatory. He was a longtime member of the music faculty at Occidental College and has also been a visiting professor at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. His analytical work has appeared in the Journal of Music Theory and in The New Orpheus: Essays on Kurt Weill, winner of the Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing on music.
Well known as a pre-concert lecturer, Alan has been a regular speaker on the L.A. Philharmonic's "Upbeat Live" series since its inception in 1984. He also works closely with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Pacific Symphony. His lectures have been presented by virtually every major performing organization in southern California. He has been heard globally as programmer and host of the inflight classical channel on Delta Airlines.
Alan is also active as a composer/lyricist. His songs have been performed and recorded by many artists around the world and have been honored by ASCAP, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. His children's opera Les Moose: The Operatic Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle was commissioned by LA Opera for its 1997-98 season. Alan frequently appears in cabaret evenings with his wife, soprano Karen Benjamin. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2000 and performed at Lincoln Center in 2006. Their recent CD, Que Será, Será: The Songs of Livingston and Evans, features the late Ray Evans telling the stories behind such beloved songs as "Mona Lisa" and "Silver Bells."
