

KUSC is here to help you get the most out of your Classical California Summer. So we asked our hosts to recommend music for some iconic California summer experiences. Whether you’re driving along the coast in real life or in your imagination, these picks from Alan will make for the perfect soundtrack.

George Frideric Handel: Water Music

If it works for cruising on the Thames, it will work for cruising on the 101.

Aaron Copland: Hoedown from Rodeo

A wonderful uptempo piece to listen to as you harness your horsepower on an open stretch of highway.

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings

For those times when you ease off the gas pedal and really take in the scenery.

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite

A piquant pick-me-up as you proceed on the pavement.

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne

Your cool down music when you’re getting close to your destination.