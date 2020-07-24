

KUSC is here to help you get the most out of your Classical California Summer. So we asked our hosts to recommend music for some iconic California summer experiences. Wherever you’re spending the summer, this Summer Relaxation Playlist from Dianne will keep you feel cool and calm.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: “Soave sia il vento” trio from Cosi fan tutte

In the midst of the very silly plot of Cosi fan tutte, Mozart throws in what is possibly the most exquisite 5 minutes in all of opera. “Gentle be the breezes and calm be the sea.” Which is exactly my wish for your summer!

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne from Pelleas et Melisande

A beautiful gem from the man who taught Debussy. Makes an impression, huh?

Ludwig van Beethoven: Slow movement from the Pathetique Sonata

Like so many of Beethoven’s slow movements, the seeming simplicity of this music makes the effect all the more profound.

Erik Satie: Gymnopedie #1

What makes this piece so moving? Hard to say. I’ve loved it since it showed up on Blood, Sweat, and Tears eponymous first album.

Johann Sebastian Bach: Air on the G string from the Orchestral Suite #3

Just in case you think Bach is hopelessly stuck in the 18th century, re-listen to this piece, which is one for the ages especially right now!