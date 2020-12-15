On December 16th, 2020, Beethoven turns the big 2-5-0 and we’re celebrating all day, on-air and on Instagram. We’re starting the celebrations early with a playlist of your favorite 15 pieces by Ludwig, as voted by you for the first-ever Classical California Ultimate Playlist. Enjoy!
Our first entry on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist…
Coming in at #247: Beethoven’s Symphony #8
#226: Triple Concerto
#206: Egmont Overture
#187: Piano Sonata #8 “Pathetique”
#155: Piano Concerto #4
#144: Für Elise
#135: Choral Fantasy
#57: Violin Concerto
#39: Piano Sonata #14 “Moonlight”
#29: Symphony #3 “Eroica”
And the first of 5 Beethoven pieces in the Top 10.
Coming in at #8, Beethoven’s Symphony #5
#7: Piano Concerto #5
#6: Symphony #7
#5: Symphony #6
Without further ado, #1 on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist: Beethoven’s Symphony #9
Hungry for more from the Classical California Ultimate Playlist? You can see the full list or listen to the stream.