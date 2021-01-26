On January 27th, 2021, Mozart turns the big 2-6-5 and we’re celebrating all day, on-air and on Instagram. We’re also celebrating with a playlist of your favorite 16 pieces by Wolfgang, as voted by you for the first-ever Classical California Ultimate Playlist. Enjoy!
Our first entry on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist…
Coming in at #246: Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante
#220: Symphony No. 25
#216: Ave Verum Corpus
#212: Piano Concerto No. 20
#192: Don Giovanni
#182: Concerto for Flute and Harp
#177: Rondo alla Turca
#171: Symphony No. 39
#133: The Marriage of Figaro
#91: Symphony No. 40
#86: Piano Concerto No. 21
#81: The Magic Flute
#41: Eine kleine Nachtmusik
#25: Clarinet Concerto
#19: Symphony No. 41
Without further ado, #9 on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist: Mozart’s Requiem
Hungry for more from the Classical California Ultimate Playlist? You can see the full list or listen to the stream.