Hungry for more from the Classical California Ultimate Playlist? You can see the full list or listen to the stream .

On January 27th, 2021, Mozart turns the big 2-6-5 and we’re celebrating all day, on-air and on Instagram . We’re also celebrating with a playlist of your favorite 16 pieces by Wolfgang, as voted by you for the first-ever Classical California Ultimate Playlist . Enjoy!

KUSC Staff

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.