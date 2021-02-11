We’re celebrating Valentine’s Day on-air with classical music’s greatest love songs from the concert stage, the opera house, the silver screen — and your Top 25 Romantic classics, as voted by you for the first-ever Classical California Ultimate Playlist. Enjoy a playlist with pieces from the Classical California Ultimate Playlist below!
Our first entry on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist…
Coming in at #137: Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2
#136: Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2
#132: Morricone’s Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso
#111: Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1
#86: Mozart’s Piano Concerto #21
#80: Massenet’s Meditation from Thais
#79: Khachaturian’s Adagio from Spartacus
#68: Delibes’s Flower Duet from Lakme
#60: Dvorak’s Song to the Moon from Rusalka
#56: Mahler’s Symphony #5
#39: Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 14, Moonlight Sonata
#33: Orff’s In trutina from Carmina Burana
#32: Ravel’s Bolero
#30: Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
#26: Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G
#25: Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto
#23: Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez
#22: Pachelbel’s Canon in D
#18: Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini
#17: Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade
#16: Debussy’s Clair de Lune
#14: Williams’ Star Wars: Across the Stars
#10: Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending
#7: Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5
Without further ado, #4 on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist: Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2
Hungry for more from the Classical California Ultimate Playlist? You can see the full list or listen to the stream.