

We’re celebrating Valentine’s Day on-air with classical music’s greatest love songs from the concert stage, the opera house, the silver screen — and your Top 25 Romantic classics, as voted by you for the first-ever Classical California Ultimate Playlist. Enjoy a playlist with pieces from the Classical California Ultimate Playlist below!

Our first entry on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist…

Coming in at #137: Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2

#136: Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2

#132: Morricone’s Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso

#111: Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1

#86: Mozart’s Piano Concerto #21

#80: Massenet’s Meditation from Thais

#79: Khachaturian’s Adagio from Spartacus

#68: Delibes’s Flower Duet from Lakme

#60: Dvorak’s Song to the Moon from Rusalka

#56: Mahler’s Symphony #5

#39: Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 14, Moonlight Sonata

#33: Orff’s In trutina from Carmina Burana

#32: Ravel’s Bolero

#30: Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

#26: Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G

#25: Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto

#23: Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez

#22: Pachelbel’s Canon in D

#18: Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini

#17: Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade

#16: Debussy’s Clair de Lune

#14: Williams’ Star Wars: Across the Stars

#10: Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending

#7: Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5

Without further ado, #4 on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist: Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2

Hungry for more from the Classical California Ultimate Playlist? You can see the full list or listen to the stream.