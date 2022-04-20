Watch the first episodes from two new video series on our new YouTube Channel: In Times Like These, which blends pop culture with classical music history, and Open Ears, highlighting artists and composers whose music has been under-recognized.

Open Ears: Erich Wolfgang Korngold

Open Ears: The Incredible Life of Marian Anderson

In Times Like These: What Do Kim Kardashian and Peter Tchaikovsky Have in Common?

Now you can watch our latest video. We asked students at the Colburn School in Los Angeles, California: What piece of music made you fall in love with classical?

