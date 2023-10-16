

Photo by Sam Zaucher

This week’s Classical Californian is composer Adam Schoenberg, who has twice been in the top 10 listing of most-performed living composers by orchestras in the United States. He studied at Juilliard with composer John Corigliano, and now is a professor at Occidental College. He was introduced to several of the pieces that he’ll be playing this week back when he was an undergraduate at Oberlin Conservatory of Music – both in the classroom, and in the audience of a movie theater. A beautiful aria by Henry Purcell, a haunting duet by Messiaen, a few contemporary composers whose names might not be as familiar, the selections are works that have inspired and influenced him, or that he likes to teach his students.

