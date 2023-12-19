

Photo of Anna Schubert by JD Renes

This week’s Classical Californian, Anna Schubert, is a soprano vocalist based in L.A., who is comfortable with repertoire both new and old – having performed widely as a soloist in traditional concert repertoire, as well as creating the role of Bibi in the world premiere of Ellen Reid’s opera p r i s m, which won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in music. She’s also sung with the innovative L.A. based company The Industry, as well as being a member of the LA Master Chorale. Her selections show that range: a medieval choral work by Guillaume de Machaut, and an aria by Handel, but also a solo piano work by Debussy that her father played. There’s a Samuel Barber song that reminds her of a dear cat; a work by Arvo Pärt that takes her back to a performance with the Master Chorale, as well as an evocative moment from Duruflé’s Requiem, and a scene from p r i s m.

Tune in at 7pm on Wednesday when she takes the microphone, and then come back here for highlights! You can also find the archive of our past guest hosts here.