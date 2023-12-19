Photo of Anna Schubert by JD Renes 

This week’s Classical Californian, Anna Schubert, is a soprano vocalist based in L.A., who is comfortable with repertoire both new and old – having performed widely as a soloist in traditional concert repertoire, as well as creating the role of Bibi in the world premiere of Ellen Reid’s opera p r i s m, which won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in music. She’s also sung with the innovative L.A. based company The Industry, as well as being a member of the LA Master Chorale. Her selections show that range: a medieval choral work by Guillaume de Machaut, and an aria by Handel, but also a solo piano work by Debussy that her father played. There’s a Samuel Barber song that reminds her of a dear cat; a work by Arvo Pärt that takes her back to a performance with the Master Chorale, as well as an evocative moment from Duruflé’s Requiem, and a scene from p r i s m.

Tune in at 7pm on Wednesday when she takes the microphone, and then come back here for highlights! You can also find the archive of our past guest hosts here.

 

KUSC Staff

