This is where to find the previous guests we’ve had as our weekly “Classical Californian” since launching September 20, 2023!

 

September 27, 2023: Anne Akiko Meyers – The violinist’s playlist includes two composers who have written concertos for her, some selections from the world of movie music, as well as works by a pair of composers best known for their writing for choral voices.

September 20, 2023: Jake Heggie – The composer of the operas Dead Man Walking and Moby Dick helped launch the series, and chose to play a recording that introduced him to the voice of Frederica von Stade, some music for the concert stage and movie screen by Mason Bates, and a visionary opera scene by Gordon Getty.

 

 

