

Photo of Christopher Tin by Andy Wilkinson

Composer Christopher Tin is our Classical Californian this week, with a playlist that shows his interest in the intersections of classical music with other genres and styles – whether it be some jazzy Bernstein, or world music-influenced Ennio Morricone. There’s also music by Aaron Copland, Joby Talbot, John Adams, and a familiar Puccini aria that’s been ‘on repeat’ lately. Plus a piece by Tin that went viral and has won him a lot of fans in East Africa!

