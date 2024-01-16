Photo of Christopher Tin by Andy Wilkinson

Composer Christopher Tin is our Classical Californian this week, with a playlist that shows his interest in the intersections of classical music with other genres and styles – whether it be some jazzy Bernstein, or world music-influenced Ennio Morricone. There’s also music by Aaron Copland, Joby Talbot, John Adams, and a familiar Puccini aria that’s been ‘on repeat’ lately. Plus a piece by Tin that went viral and has won him a lot of fans in East Africa!

Tune in at 7pm on Wednesday when he takes the microphone, and then come back here for highlights! You can also find the archive of our past guest hosts here.

 

KUSC Radio Icon Favicon

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 75 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.