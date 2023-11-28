This week our Classical Californian is composer Frank Ticheli, who has written for all sorts of instruments and voices, but might be best known for his works for concert band. He taught composition for decades at USC’s Thornton School of Music, and was the Pacific Symphony’s composer-in-residence for many years.

His selections divide into two camps: works with multiple layers that seem to be at odds with each other (and yet combine beautifully), with examples by Benjamin Britten, Stephen Harte, and Ticheli himself… And then a pair of pieces showing off the range and energy that can be achieved by the concert band, courtesy of John Mackey and Omar Thomas.

