This week our Classical Californian is composer Inon Zur – who’s written for film and television, but is best known for the scores he’s written for video games. Growing up in Israel, he was introduced to some of the pieces of music that he’s going to share, imagining stories that would accompany works by Beethoven, Brahms, Dvorak, and Stravinsky and more. His most recent videogame score is for Starfield, which he describes as a space-exploration game, in which you get to “fly anywhere… everywhere, time is not a limit, distance is not a limit.” We’ll hear some of his works as well.

