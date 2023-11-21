Photo by Paul Marc Mitchell

This week’s Classical Californian is conductor Jaime Martín, who’s Music Director of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra – as well as leading the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland, he’s the principal guest conductor of Orquesta y Coro Nacionales de España in his native country of Spain. Martín began his musical career as a flute player, working with some great conductors like Sir Neville Marriner, George Solti, Zubin Mehta, and Nicholas Harnoncourt.

For his Classical Californians segment, he’s chosen some vocal music that he says perfectly demonstrates the kind of phrasing and vibrato that any musician should try to achieve; a Mozart concerto in which he soloed; a piece by Debussy showing the kind of orchestration that can create a “floboe”; and a four-hand piano piece by Schubert that’s stayed in his mind since he heard it for the first time when he was a student.

Tune in at 7pm on Wednesday when he takes the microphone, and then come back here for highlights! You can also find the archive of our past guest hosts here.

KUSC Radio Icon Favicon

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 75 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.