

Photo by Amanda Witt

Laura Karpman didn’t start out wanting to be a film composer – her plans involved going to New York from her native Los Angeles to become a “serious” composer. And she did – studying with people like Milton Babbitt and Nadia Boulanger. But she proudly returned to LA, and has provided scores for HBO’s series Lovecraft Country, won an Emmy for the Discovery Channel’s documentary series Why We Hate, as well as founding the Alliance for Women Film Composers. More recently, Laura Karpman has scored the Marvel Studio’s series Ms. Marvel, and the upcoming film The Marvels, which she describes as “a real celebration of female empowerment.” For her Classical Californian playlist, she returns to some of the music she listened to obsessively as a student – from the orchestration of light and dark heard in music of Stravinsky, to Benjamin Britten’s slippery strings, to a jazzy reinterpretation of Ravel. And we’ll hear one of her favorite works by Samuel Barber that she had a chance to re-examine in one of her own pieces.

