

Photo by Victoria Smith

This week, our Classical Californian is Luke McEndarfer, the Artistic Director and CEO of the National Children’s Chorus of the United States of America. What began as a group of 16 singers in Los Angeles has grown to an organization with more than a thousand singers, with more than 30 choirs in 8 chapter cities, including San Francisco. They’ve got a new CD out called Illumine, which we’ll be hearing a couple of selections from – as well as other choral works that made a lasting impression on McEndarfer as he was on his way to becoming a conductor. There are pieces by Eric Whitacre, Morten Lauridsen, John Rutter, Ralph Vaughan Williams, and Maurice Duruflé.

Tune in at 7pm on Wednesday when he takes the microphone, and then come back here for highlights! You can also find the archive of our past guest hosts here.