This week’s Classical Californian is conductor Nicole Paiement, the Founder and Artistic Director of the Bay Area’s Opera Parallèle, which spotlights brand-new and lesser-known works. In addition to premiering operas, they have also been responsible for creating chamber versions of new works (like John Harbison’s The Great Gatsby and Terence Blanchard’s Champion) that allow the pieces to reach a wider audience. Paiement is also Principal Guest Conductor at the Dallas Opera, where she’s a mentor at the Hart Institute for Women Conductors.

She’s selected a symphonic and jazz hybrid piece by Terence Blanchard inspired by Hurricane Katrina; a raucous work for organ and percussion by Lou Harrison; the haunting finale of Poulenc’s Dialogue of the Carmelites; a meditative choral work by Joby Talbot; and an art song by Benjamin Britten that perfectly tells a story in 3 minutes.

Tune in at 7pm on Wednesday when she takes the microphone, and then come back here for highlights! You can also find the archive of our past guest hosts here.

