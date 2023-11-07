Photo of Sameer Patel by Sam Zauscher

Our Classical Californian this week is Sameer Patel, Music Director and Orchestra Conductor of the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus. He’s also the Artistic Director of the San Diego Youth Symphony, and was named by Musical America “New Artist of the Month” this past April. He’s chosen a selection of pieces including a late Beethoven String Quartet, a choral work of empowerment by Caroline Shaw, an anguished song by Osvaldo Golijov. and more. There’s even a solo piano cover of a song by David Bowie.

Tune in at 7pm on Wednesday when he takes the microphone, and then come back here for highlights! You can also find the archive of our past guest hosts here.

 

