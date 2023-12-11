This week’s Classical Californian is Tim Keeler, Artistic Director for the San Francisco-based vocal ensemble Chanticleer. He’s selected a line up of seasonally appropriate works for voices, with songs for Winter, Advent and Christmas. The ensemble is returning to the West Coast this week as they finish their national tour of their “A Chanticleer Christmas” program, beginning their popular series of concerts in LA and the Bay Area. We’ll hear early music of Josquin des Prez, a piece by contemporary British composer Joanna Marsh, and much more, with works by Bach, Poulenc, Arvo Pärt, George Walker, Komitas Vardapet, and (of course) Franz Biebl.

Tune in at 7pm on Wednesday when he takes the microphone, and then come back here for highlights! You can also find the archive of our past guest hosts here.