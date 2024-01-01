Photo of Varun Soni courtesy of the University of Southern California

Our first Classical Californian of the new year is Varun Soni, who is the Dean of Religious and Spiritual Life at the University of Southern California. He’s assembled an “East Meets West” program that resonates with his life experiences as an Indian-American. We’ll heal music that Ravi Shankar wrote for solo sitar and symphony orchestra; a work by composer Reena Esmail that celebrates the various religious traditions of India; a performance from Beethoven’s Fifth symphony by members of the cross-cultural West-Eastern Divan Orchestra; and music from the opera that Philip Glass wrote about Mahatma Gandhi, Satyagraha.

Tune in at 7pm on Wednesday when he takes the microphone, and then come back here for highlights! You can also find the archive of our past guest hosts here.

 

 

KUSC Radio Icon Favicon

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 75 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.