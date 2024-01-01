

Photo of Varun Soni courtesy of the University of Southern California

Our first Classical Californian of the new year is Varun Soni, who is the Dean of Religious and Spiritual Life at the University of Southern California. He’s assembled an “East Meets West” program that resonates with his life experiences as an Indian-American. We’ll heal music that Ravi Shankar wrote for solo sitar and symphony orchestra; a work by composer Reena Esmail that celebrates the various religious traditions of India; a performance from Beethoven’s Fifth symphony by members of the cross-cultural West-Eastern Divan Orchestra; and music from the opera that Philip Glass wrote about Mahatma Gandhi, Satyagraha.

