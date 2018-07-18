Danielle de Niese | Photo by BBC

In a new documentary airing on the BBC, soprano Danielle de Niese explores classical music history and the women missing from it. De Niese focuses on 5 composers, dating from the middles ages to recent history, who were recognized in their time yet largely forgotten today. Unsung Heroines: Danielle de Niese on the Lost World of Female Composers airs on the BBC – for now, we can hope it airs in America soon. In the meantime, you can learn more about the the documentary and the women involved The Guardian and The London Times.

