Dianne celebrates the Irish side of her mother’s family with a special recipe for St. Patrick’s Day – the soda bread that her grandfather Barney Dooley used to make… Here’s how to make Papa Dooley’s Irish Soda Bread, and a very Happy St. Patrick’s Day to you!

Ingredients

4 cups flour
½ cup sugar
1 t salt
1 t baking powder
1 t baking soda
2 T caraway seeds
½ cup butter (1 cube)
2 cups raisins
1 egg
1 ½ cup buttermilk

Steps

  • Sift together flour, sugar, salt and baking powder.
  • Mix in the caraway seeds.
  • Cut in the butter.
  • Add the raisins and set aside.
  • Mix one beaten egg with the buttermilk and the baking soda.
  • Pour over the flour mixture and stir with a fork until moistened.
  • Knead the resulting dough briefly on a floured board (or marble) until smooth.
  • Shape into a ball and place in a buttered iron skillet.
  • Make a 4-inch cross across the center of the dough. (To keep the devil away!)

Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour.

(For a nice glossy top crust, brush with 2 egg yolks beaten with a bit of cream)

And there you have it!

 

