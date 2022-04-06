

For decades, KUSC has championed the power of classical music by making it available for everyone in our community to enjoy. First we did that with an expanding network of radio signals, and later on our website and smartphone apps.

But listeners have been asking us to do more… more community events, more streams, more videos. More classical music for more people!

We’re committed to serving Southern California listeners through our FM signals, but we’re seizing the moment to partner with our sister station, KDFC in San Francisco, to offer more ways to enjoy classical music shared with our welcoming California style.

A new venture needs a new name, and we’re proud to announce Classical California!

We have lots planned! Stay tuned to learn more about Classical California and the new streams, videos and events it’s bringing to this community and beyond.

Introducing New Curated Playlists

Right now, you can click on the “More Streams” button in the top menu of our website and in our free Apple and Android apps to listen to six different streams including:

Classical Americana

Curated and hosted by Lara Downes, a riveting stream of music that celebrates the sound of America. Listen for beloved favorites and new discoveries that carry the distinct, diverse and delightful sound unique to our American traditions, landscapes and crossroads.

The Great Escape

Whether you need that musical deep breath or need to push the musical reset button, we have your Great Escape at the touch of a button. Hosted by Robin Pressman.

Plus, enjoy some of your favorite streams like The Classical California Ultimate Playlist, Classical California Movie Music Playlist, and The Holiday Spirit Channel!

…and a New YouTube Channel

Enjoy the first episodes from two new video series on our new YouTube Channel: In Times Like These, which blends pop culture with classical music history, and Open Ears, highlighting artists and composers whose music has been under-recognized.

We’re publishing new videos each week. Be the first to see new episodes and new series as they come out when you subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Plus, the brand new Classical California Instagram

Join us on Instagram for exclusive videos, behind the scenes photos, Reels, polls, and more!

Have more questions?

Click here to read our Frequently Asked Questions about Classical California and how to get in touch.