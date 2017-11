This morning we learned of the death of one of the great vocalists of our time. Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky passed away at the age of 55, two years after being diagnosed with brain cancer. He was courageous and defiant while fighting cancer, engaging with his audience to the very end. Dmitri had such a gorgeous voice and was a commanding presence on and off the stage.

He will be greatly missed and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues.

Leave a Comment