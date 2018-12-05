

Great minds think alike, especially in Hollywood! The 100th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein’s birth has inspired at least two Hollywood A-listers to set about bringing his story to the silver screen. Last week we reported that Jake Gyllenhaal had signed on to play Lenny in a project tentatively entitled “The American” to be directed by Cory Fukunaga (of True Detective fame). Well, as of this week, Bradley Cooper has jumped into the fray with plans to both star as LB and direct a movie about the great musican’s life.

The Battle of the Bernsteins? Can’t wait.