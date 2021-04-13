

KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen and Emile Mosseri

Minari tells the story of a Korean family that moves to Arkansas in the 1980s, hoping to find their American dream by working a farm.

For almost every film, the score is the last element to be added – after all the other editing has been done, and the actors have moved on to their next projects. But composer Emile Mosseri approached his score to Minari another way, writing many of the original themes when there was only a script, and the film hadn’t yet been shot.

He says he sent director Lee Isaac Chung sketches for the score even before he was officially hired as the film’s composer, and thinks that the music would have had a less important role if it had been written later.



Emile Mosseri | Photo by Olivia McManus

Mosseri has only scored a handful of films, including the critically acclaimed The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Miranda July’s Kajillionaire, yet won this nomination (one of six for the film) with a score about the intersection of two cultures that doesn’t try to sound like either of them.

