Go Behind the Scenes of the First Festival of Books After 3 Years!
Posted by KUSC Staff · 4/27/2022 2:00 PM
Over 150,000 people attended the first LA Times Festival of Books, held on the USC campus, with thousands of listeners from all across Southern California stopping by the Classical California booth to meet our hosts and staff and enjoy live music performances hosted by Classical California’s Brisa Siegel. Kids got to “Be a DJ” with Classical California’s Suraj Partha, Jennifer Miller Hammel, and Brian Lauritzen. They also got to learn the Anatomy of a Violin with Metzler Violin Shop, play interactive games, and more. Take a peek behind the scenes in the video above.
