WATCH | Beethoven’s Only Opera Recreated With Deaf West Theatre
Posted by KUSC Staff · 11/9/2022 12:00 AM
Beethoven’s only opera, Fidelio, was written as the famous composer reckoned with deafness. Now, over 250 years later, Deaf West Theatre and the LA Phil have collaborated on an innovative semi-staged production of Fidelio. Music sung by hearing vocalists and expressive gestural poetry using sign language by Deaf actors. This collaboration gave way to a new experience of Fidelio, one for both Deaf and hearing audiences to enjoy.
