

The new host of “From the Top”, Peter Dugan | Photo by Xavier Fane

It’s the beginning of a new era for From the Top, the radio showcase for young classical talent. The From the Top folks have announced that Peter Dugan will be the new permanent host of the popular nationally-syndicated program, which airs on KUSC every Sunday.

Dugan has guest-hosted the show nine times since he made his debut in 2007 as an 18-year-old piano phenom. Equally at home in classical, jazz and pop genres, Peter has performed with a wide spectrum of superstars from Itzhak Perlman to Joshua Bell, Jesse Colin Young to Glenn Close! Here he is performing his own special tribute to the city of Philadelphia and the late, great Aretha Franklin!

Like former FTT host, Christopher O’Riley, Dugan will chat with the young musicians who appear on the show, as well as, on occasion, accompanying them on the piano. His official tenure as host begins with the 2020-2021 season. From the Top provides young musicians with live performance opportunities, recorded in venues across the country, with national exposure to nearly half a million listeners on its weekly show, which you can catch on Sunday at 6pm right here on KUSC.

Leave a Comment