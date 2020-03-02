

Gregor Piatigorsky | Photo courtesy of the Piatigorsky International Cello Festival

On Friday, March 13t at 7:30PM, KUSC will be broadcasting the opening night gala of the Piatigorsky International Cello Festival live from USC’s Bovard Auditorium. Learn more about the festival’s namesake, Gregor Piatigorsky, below .

“Forget about modesty,” cellist and pedagogue Gregor Piatigorsky once advised a student. “Be a show‐off. There has never been written a modest symphony, a humble rhapsody. You must be able to say with great feeling, ‘I hate you,’ or ‘I love you.’ Once you are able to say that, you will find you can play the cello.”

This kind of counsel befits a man who, in 1910 at age 7, chose an instrument not known for producing superstars and who became one of the most legendary classical musicians in history. It befits a man who told Vladimir Lenin to his face that, yes, he was the one who refused to name his string quartet the Lenin Quartet.

In many ways, Gregor Piatigorsky was larger-than-life. In stature (he was 6-foot-3 and seemed to dwarf his cello), in personality (he was one of the most engaging raconteurs), and in his approach to music-making (he was known for his lush, expressive, and warm sound). With Pablo Casals and Mstislav Rostropovich, Piatigorsky established not only the legitimacy of the cello as a solo and recital-worthy instrument but also the idea that a cellist could be a major box office draw—a legacy which Yo-Yo Ma is continuing in his career.

He was principal cellist of the Bolshoi Opera Orchestra at age 15 and principal cellist of the Berlin Philharmonic at age 18. He performed in the premiere of Arnold Schoenberg’s groundbreaking work Pierrot Lunaire.

When he played concertos with orchestras, Piatigorsky would enter the stage by walking through ranks of the orchestra, cello held high above his head. This was possibly a nod to his narrow escape from Russia in 1921—a hair-raising chase that eventually ended with Piatigorsky swimming across the Zbruch River to the Polish border, his cello held aloft above the rapids as Soviet bullets whizzed past. (A quick aside, Piatigorsky told this story many times—including in his autobiography—however, a recent documentary about Piatigorsky has cast some doubt as to whether he actually swam across the river.)

That’s but one of several narrow escapes in Piatigorsky’s life. He survived a Pogrom when he was a teenager and, decades later, he and his wife and their baby daughter managed to get on the last ship to leave France before Hitler’s invasion.

In 1949, Piatigorsky and his family moved to Los Angeles where he would live for the rest of his life. He first taught at UCLA and then, in 1962, joined the great violin virtuoso and pedagogue Jascha Heifetz on the faculty of USC.

His studio was legendary, not only for the artists it produced (including Nathaniel Rosen, Leslie Parnas, Steven Isserlis, Raphael Wallfisch, Jeffrey Solow, Paul Tobias, Mischa Maisky, and Paul Katz and the eventual principal cellists of the orchestras of Boston, New York, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Berlin, London, Vancouver, Toronto and many more), but also for Piatigorsky’s teaching philosophy.

In this regard, Piatigorsky was well ahead of his time, employing a holistic approach that emphasized the development of the human being concurrently with artistic development. “Cello lessons” with Piatigorsky often consisted of a spirited discussion of ethics/morality, a specific work of literature, a painting, and in some cases students wouldn’t even touch their cello for the entire session.

As USC prepares to celebrate the immense legacy of this cello giant at this year’s Piatigorsky International Cello Festival, it is the perfect time to stop and take stock of the wonderful complexity and interconnectedness of what it means to be human. And tune in March 13th, as we broadcast live from the Piatigorsky International Cello Festival.

