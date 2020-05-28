Our At Home with… series kicked off in March when the superstar conductor of the LA Phil, Gustavo Dudamel, hopped on Zoom with KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen to record a series of programs, each featuring Gustavo playing his selections and discussing why these personal music choices can bring calm, comfort, and inspiration as we all find ourselves spending more time at home. Since then, we’ve featured other guest hosts including conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen, composer John Adams, pianist Yuja Wang, conductor Thomas Wilkins, violinist Ray Chen, and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet. Our latest series–airing Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29 6PM PT–features selections from Musicians of the LA Phil.
Scroll down to see some photos of their virtual recording sessions–and see which pieces of music they chose. Be sure to tune in to At Home with Musicians of the LA Phil Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29 6PM PT as they share their musical selections and their stories on Classical KUSC.
Martin Chalifour, Violin/Principal Concertmaster
Bach’s “Erbarme Dich” from St Matthew Passion
Akiko Tarumoto, Violin/Assistant Concertmaster
Beethoven’s Quartet in A minor
Ethan Bearman, Assistant Horn
John Williams’ Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra and Raiders
Kazue Asawa McGregor, Librarian
Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra
Bing Wang, Violin/Associate Concertmaster
The Intermezzo from Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana
David Allen Moore, Bass
Mozart’s Das Traumbild
Stacy Wetzel, First Violin
Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1
Carolyn Hove, Oboe
Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances
Gloria Lum, cello
Debussy’s La mer
Camille Avellano, First Violin
Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring