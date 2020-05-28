Our At Home with… series kicked off in March when the superstar conductor of the LA Phil, Gustavo Dudamel, hopped on Zoom with KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen to record a series of programs, each featuring Gustavo playing his selections and discussing why these personal music choices can bring calm, comfort, and inspiration as we all find ourselves spending more time at home. Since then, we’ve featured other guest hosts including conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen, composer John Adams, pianist Yuja Wang, conductor Thomas Wilkins, violinist Ray Chen, and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet. Our latest series–airing Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29 6PM PT–features selections from Musicians of the LA Phil.

Scroll down to see some photos of their virtual recording sessions–and see which pieces of music they chose. Be sure to tune in to At Home with Musicians of the LA Phil Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29 6PM PT as they share their musical selections and their stories on Classical KUSC.

Martin Chalifour, Violin/Principal Concertmaster

Bach’s “Erbarme Dich” from St Matthew Passion

Akiko Tarumoto, Violin/Assistant Concertmaster

Beethoven’s Quartet in A minor





Ethan Bearman, Assistant Horn

John Williams’ Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra and Raiders





Kazue Asawa McGregor, Librarian

Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra





Bing Wang, Violin/Associate Concertmaster

The Intermezzo from Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana





David Allen Moore, Bass

Mozart’s Das Traumbild





Stacy Wetzel, First Violin

Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1





Carolyn Hove, Oboe

Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances





Gloria Lum, cello

Debussy’s La mer





Camille Avellano, First Violin

Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring





