

All week long, we’re celebrating KUSC Great Outdoors Week with a series of blogs focusing on the behind-the-music stories of composers and the inspiration they found in the natural world. Check back all week as we publish new stories designed to match each day’s music.

The natural world is never far from the operatic stage. In these operatic scenes, we take in the fragrance of flowers, the comfortable shade of a tree, and a clear view of the moon. Enjoy 5 pieces to take you to the outdoors. Listen to each selection below.

“The Trees on the Mountain” from Carlisle Floyd’s Susannah

“Ombrai Mai fu” from Handel’s Xerxes

“Song to the Moon” from Dvorak’s Rusalka

“Flower Duet” from Delibes’ Lakme

“O Nature” from Massenet’s Werther

Leave a Comment